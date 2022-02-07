The Other Side Of The Sun specializes in jazz and its many mind-expanding variations. From spiritual jazz to excursions in Ethiopian easy listening to obscure polish jazz, something interesting is waiting to be discovered. Tune in every Saturday from 3-5 pm with hosts DJ Rhodes and IT Guy.
