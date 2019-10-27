Students have been complaining about overcrowding on the Purple and Gold buses for LSU’s Tiger Trails transit system. These buses mostly service students in Greek Life who live in the houses along West Lakeshore Drive. They circle around most of campus, looping near Lockett Hall on Field House Drive.
Mass Communication major Richard Haydel shared an experience with Purple and Gold buses from last week. “I am beyond disappointed at the bus service on campus, especially since many people use them as primary sources of transportation… Just today it was pouring raining and the bus was so overcrowded I couldn’t get on. I had to walk to class soaked.”
If the bus could have a label during inclement weather it should be ‘don’t even bother,’” Haydel added.
Other students were not quite as annoyed but reported criticisms nonetheless Criminology major Elizabeth Perot said her experience depends on the time of the day and how late you board the bus. “There have been one or two times this year where I couldn’t get on. But it’s mostly around 10:30 classes, especially when people try to get on at the last-minute stops so make it to campus right when classes start.”
Kinesiology major Meaghan Thibodeaux agreed that time of day is important. “It’s passed me up before because of full it is. Especially when it’s raining and around 12:30 classes, it gets packed.”
Kinesiology major Emma Haught said she only uses the buses in the late afternoons but that she’s never had trouble getting on. “I only take it when I go to the Urec around 5 pm and it’s never crowded at that time.”
Executive Director of Facility and Property Oversight Tammy Millican explained that the Tiger Trails service is taking measures to improve. “Parking and Transportation Services works with its vendor, First Transit, to regularly review ridership information and make adjustments in routes.”
Based on feedback we received from the transportation survey sent to students, faculty and staff last semester, we just started working with a consultant to review all bus routes to ensure that buses arrive and depart in a timely manner, stops are located in the correct places, and that there is not overcrowded or underutilized buses on the routes,” Millican said.
Whether future changes involve dispatching more buses for popular stops, or more accurate descriptions on the app for how full buses are, for the time being students affected by overcrowded buses would be best served by catching earlier buses and getting to campus some time before their classes start.