It will also be a year to see what new defensive coordinator Bo Pellini can do to hope to revitalize the once feared defensive schemes of the bayou Bengal’s.
Defensive linemen: The defensive scheme set by Aranda had three defensive linemen and four linebackers. With the departures of Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko were heavy hits to the roster but hope is still left. Returner Tyler Shelvin will make his return to nose tackle, assuming Pelini doesn’t switch back to his four linemen and three linebackers scheme that he ran from 2005-2007. Others will join Shelvin like Glen Logan, Neil Farrell Jr. and Siaki Ika, all with experience in backing up powerhouses like Lawrence and Fehoko. The line will have depth across the board and talented veterans to lead the defense back to the glory it had at the end of last season.
Linebackers: With the possibility of Pelini’s “new” scheme impacting the inside set up of the defense, the exit of all four starting linebackers might be a relatively good thing. With freshman linebacker Donte Starks indefinitely suspended, future junior Damone Clark should have the guarantee start in the inside linebacker spot. Clark produced early and late in the season behind Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips and should be ready to lead the core as the star pupil. On the outside, depth and possibility await for this slightly less experienced staff. Andre Anthony, the fill in for Michael Divinity Jr. during his suspension from the team, should be a viable starter with capabilities of pass-rushing and keeping the run inside. These capabilities could fall right in the lap of Pelini if the switch to the new defense occurs, which it will.
Cornerbacks: With the exit of Kristian Fulton comes the second season of Derek Stingley Jr.’s dominance as one of the nation’s best cornerbacks. Alongside him will be a mixture of position battles between freshmen Codale Flott and Jay Ward including five-star recruit Elias Ricks if he returns to peak talent after his shoulder surgery recovery. With some depth in returning freshman Raydarious Jones, the “real DBU” has a young group that could cause problems in the beginning of the season. This young group, however, will have help from the safeties and Stingley to see what the difference between average and great is.
Safeties: Jacoby Stevens will continue his reign as the “quarterback” of the defense following the departure of Grant Delpit. Stevens will be assisted