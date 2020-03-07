From “horns down” after beating UT, to breaking the streak in Tuscaloosa, to the SEC title, to only the 2nd Heisman in university history, and the Biletnikoff and Jim Thorpe awards. Then finally capping off a perfect 15 win season beating the defending National Champions. What comes next?
Most would say that it’s rebuilding time with nine underclassmen leaving and another 11 seniors departing. With 16 of the previous 22 starters leaving, could the Tigers’ regroup and compete for another successful season?
That question stems from the deep roster that the Tigers’ had prior to their championship run, new faces and old stepping into vacant positions and the recruiting class head coach Ed Orgeron has assembled.
This year will be the testing grounds of how passing game coordinator Joe Brady left the new-found offense and how it will work with a new quarterback under center. Here are the possible future starters for LSU’s 2020 season.
Quarterback: Myles Brennan is the obvious choice on paper. He was designated as the successor to former LSU quarterback Danny Etling until Joe Burrow arrived in May 2018. Now will be the time Brennan proves it is his turn to be promoted from prince to king. He has competition to go through to gain that title, however, like the likes of freshman Peter Parish, 2020 recruits Max Johnson and T.J. Finley. The three, although having no college experience, will challenge Brennan for that starting job with heads full of adrenaline. Brennan has the potential to do great things, since his recruiting in high school his name has been associated with “big arm”. Time will tell if the prince has enough spunk to rally the Tigers not as Burrow would do it, but as Brenna would do it. Brennan has the job nearly locked down, nearly.
Linemen: Austin Deculus will be the only returning starter on LSU’s star studded line that won the award for best offensive line in college football. Deculus will be the leader of the group at right tackle with the help of Chasen Hines at center and Ed Ingram at left guard. Both Ingram and Hines backed up notable starters in the 2019 season along with true freshman Anthony Bradford bouncing between the right and left guard spots during times of injury. Dare Rosenthal, another slightly experienced blocker located at left tackle, will make his return and join the hunt with Kardell Thomas, Cameron Wire and a multitude of others for a chance at a starting spot. This year paves way for a deep lineup with an opportunity for new recruits and redshirt freshmen to shine. The Joe Moore Award will not go back to this line in the 2020 season but the upcoming year won’t cause many concerns.
Running Back(s): For once the loss of a running back on the Tigers’ roster isn’t the end all be all of the offense like times in the past with the early exits of Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a loss, but now with the initiation of a more running-by-committee scheme the transition from the junior veteran to the trio of true freshman will hopefully bring the dynamic needed to support Brennan’s game. The returns of Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry sets the Tigers up in a stable spot for the next season. Although Curry got the majority of the snaps in his outstanding performance against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, Davis-Price seems best fit for the starting back role. His ability to accelerate and find the openings in the line slightly beat the competition, however, he has far from stolen the spot from the other two. The three, along with 2020 recruit Kevontre Bradford, will bounce from starter to support until either a starter has proven himself or the committee system proves dominance. In conclusion, the running game shouldn’t falter.
Wide Receivers: With the only significant damage to the receiving core being Justin Jefferson, two notable names will handle most to all receptions thrown. Ja’Marr Chase and Terrance Marshall, should be more than enough for the future of this pass-happy offense. Chase returns as the 2019 Biletnikoff award recipient given to the best receiver in college football. Marshall returns following a season with 13 touchdowns while missing three games from a foot injury. Both return with experience and recognition as the new duo of receivers expected to dominate the college football landscape. Along with help from Racey McMath and new five-star recruit, Kayshon Boutte, the receiving core is deep enough to provide Brennan with variety in route runners and opportunities for young stars to shine.
Tight end: It would be a lie if die hard fans and opposing coaches didn’t expect Arik Gilbert, five-star recruit and top tight end in the nation for the 2020 class, to be the intended starter for the Tigers. That would be the case if it weren't for Gilbert’s shoulder injury taking him out for all of spring, according to Geaux 24/7 writer Shea Dixon. With the only real contributor in the tight end department leaving for the draft and the rest having little to no experience, the battle for starting job leaves the pool open. Jamal Pettigrew, a veteran junior, will gain the initial start through seniority and little experience gained behind Thaddeus Moss. However, Gilbert will soon have a chance to fight for that job after his recovery and attempt to prove his five-star ranking to the LSU fan base.