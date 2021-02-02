The Rusty Cage - Feb 2
- Happy anniversary to Iron Maidens "Killers"!
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Erik Piccoli
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 71%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:54:04 AM
- Sunset: 05:43:37 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny skies. High 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:54:44 AM
Sunset: 05:42:46 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:54:04 AM
Sunset: 05:43:37 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:53:24 AM
Sunset: 05:44:28 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:52:42 AM
Sunset: 05:45:19 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:51:58 AM
Sunset: 05:46:09 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:51:14 AM
Sunset: 05:47 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:50:28 AM
Sunset: 05:47:49 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.