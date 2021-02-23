  • War Pigs—Black Sabbath
  • Eatin’ Dust—Fu Manchu
  • Etna—Sunn O))) & Boris
  • Goin’ Blind—Melvins
  • Kill as One—Death Angel
  • Firing Squad—Power Trip
  • Madhouse—Anthrax
  • Star Wars Main Theme—Galactic Empire
  • Propaganda—Sepultura
  • Progenies of the Great Apocalypse—Dimmu Borgir
  • Kernel Panic—Alkaloid
  • Fallen Brother—Kreator
  • Neptune’s Spear—Testament
  • The Magic of the Wizard’s Dream—Rhapsody of Fire
  • Unquestionable Prescence—Atheist
  • Opiate of the Masses—Heathen
