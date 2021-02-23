- War Pigs—Black Sabbath
- Eatin’ Dust—Fu Manchu
- Etna—Sunn O))) & Boris
- Goin’ Blind—Melvins
- Kill as One—Death Angel
- Firing Squad—Power Trip
- Madhouse—Anthrax
- Star Wars Main Theme—Galactic Empire
- Propaganda—Sepultura
- Progenies of the Great Apocalypse—Dimmu Borgir
- Kernel Panic—Alkaloid
- Fallen Brother—Kreator
- Neptune’s Spear—Testament
- The Magic of the Wizard’s Dream—Rhapsody of Fire
- Unquestionable Prescence—Atheist
- Opiate of the Masses—Heathen
The Rusty Cage Feb. 23
- The freeze is over and we're back!
Erik Piccoli
