Tonight's show features jazz-hop, jazz fusion, and acoustic remastered tracks of famous jazz fusion bops. Enjoy.
- Miles Davis, “Sonya”
- Miles Davis, “Duke Booty”
- Yellowjackets, “The Evening News”
- CASIOPEA, “Third Possibility”
- CASIOPEA, “The Day of Selection”
- Randy Brecker, “Squids”
- The Brecker Brothers, “Above and Below”
- Return to Forever, “Theme to the Mothership”
- Return to Forever, “After the Cosmic Rain”
- John Scofield, “Do Like Eddie”
- John Scofield, “Camp Out”
- Chick Corea, “Light As a Father”
- Weather Report, “Harlequin”
- Herbie Hancock, “Blind Man, Blind Man (Remastered)”
- Chick Corea, “Spain”
- Herbie Hancock, “Visitor From Nowhere”
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5OW0Z7wvWBgAeXCNYs5kbq?si=3XMiqa70RJukRzhxo0OdrA