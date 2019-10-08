The Shed Show

Tonight's show is a two hour special featuring contemporary New Orleans Big Band Brass and Second Line music. Enjoy.

  1. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, “When the Saints Go Marching In”
  2. Rebirth Brass Band, “Roll With It”
  3. Rebirth Brass Band, “AP Touro”
  4. Hot 8 Brass Band, “What’s My Name?”
  5. New Birth Brass Band, “C’est Si Bon”
  6. New Birth Brass Band, “On My Way (Ms. D)”
  7. New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “8th Ward Strut”
  8. New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “Slither Slice”
  9. The Soul Rebels, “Let Your Mind Be Free”
  10. The Soul Rebels, “Rebel Zone”
  11. Liberty Brass Band, “Paul Barbarin’s Second Line”
  12. Liberty Brass Band, “Whoopin’ Blues”
  13. Olympia Brass Band, “Who Dat?”
  14. Olympia Brass Band, “Mardi Grass in New Orleans”
  15. Kermit Ruffins, “Well, Alright”
  16. Kermit Ruffins, “Chinatown, My Chinatown”
  17. Big Sam’s Funky Nation, “Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further”
  18. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, “Jook”
  19. Stooges Brass Band, “Stooges Party”
  20. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, “One Hundred Fires”
  21. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, “Innocence”

 https://open.spotify.com/playlist/74qspDwf7E3jDugLu3bUK7?si=F6PYiZaHSb-TVWt3qxYBWg

