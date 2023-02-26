Monday, Feb. 27

Yoga for Relaxation | LSU UREC Mind/Body Studio

Need a way to relax after a tough Monday? LSU's UREC hosts a Yoga for Relaxation class from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Enjoy calming yoga that is beginner friendly and meant to help participants relax. The class is free for LSU students and you can sign up through the UREC's website.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Black LSU History Game Night | Coates Hall

Come out and join the African American Cultural Center at its Black History Game night. This will be a night full of fellowship, connections and learning. This event will be held in room 143 in Coates Hall. The time of the event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Lawn Games Lawn Games | Library Front Lawn

LSU Libraries Programming Committee is hosting games on its front lawn. The event is aiming to help more students understand what the programming committee does. This event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

LSU student's 'Connection Through Confusion' art exhibit shows we are all connected Cartie Whitelaw, a 19-year-old Austin, Texas, native was recently selected to have a solo exhibition at the Student Union Art Gallery.

Red Stick Farmers Market | Red Stick Farmers Market Pennington

If you’re trying to get into using more fresh produce, hit up the Red Stick Farmers Market. This event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Red Stick Farmers Market Pennington, right off of Perkins Road.

Friday, March 3

Mental Health March | Free Speech Alley

Come grab some snacks and learn a bit more about mental health from Student Government. The event will be held at the Free Speech Alley, 358J LSU Student Union, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PieLSU Tigercast Tablesit | The Quad

If you want to see LSU campus leaders get pied come out to The Quad on Friday. This event is being put on by Student Government and will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

LSU Baseball Game | Alex Box Stadium

LSU’s Baseball team is playing against Central Connecticut State. The game will start at 1:30 p.m. The game will be held at Alex Box Stadium, Gourrier Avenue.

Sunday, March 5

Free First Sunday at LSU Museum of Art | LSU Museum of Art

This Sunday the LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting its free Sunday. If you go between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. you can get free admission to the museum.