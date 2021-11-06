Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

This week might be our most extensive deep dive into the world of funk and disco. We rediscovered some timeless gems from the 70s and 80s that are still as funky as ever!

  1. Don't Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey
  2. He's the Greatest Dancer - Sister Sledge
  3. Gonna Get Over You - France Joli
  4. Keep the Fire Burning - Gwen McCrae
  5. You Used To Hold Me So Tight - Thelma Houston
  6. I Love You More - Rene & Angela
  7. She Can't Love You - Chemise
  8. A Night to Remember - Shalamar
  9. I Choose You - Willie Hutch
  10. The Dude - Quincy Jones
  11. More Than A Woman - Tavares
  12. Act Like You Know - Fat Larry's Band
  13. Settle for My Love - Patrice Rushen
  14. Darlin' (I Think About You) - Delegation
  15. Boogie Oogie Oogie - A Taste of Honey
  16. Funky Sensation - Gwen McCrae
  17. It Should Have Been You - Gwen Guthrie
  18. Light Up The Night - The Brothers Johnson
  19. I'll Do My Best - The Ritchie Family
  20. Burn Rubber On Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) - The Gap Band
  21. I'm In Love - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  22. Don't Stop - One Way
  23. Who Do You Love - Bernard Wright

Load comments