This week might be our most extensive deep dive into the world of funk and disco. We rediscovered some timeless gems from the 70s and 80s that are still as funky as ever!
- Don't Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey
- He's the Greatest Dancer - Sister Sledge
- Gonna Get Over You - France Joli
- Keep the Fire Burning - Gwen McCrae
- You Used To Hold Me So Tight - Thelma Houston
- I Love You More - Rene & Angela
- She Can't Love You - Chemise
- A Night to Remember - Shalamar
- I Choose You - Willie Hutch
- The Dude - Quincy Jones
- More Than A Woman - Tavares
- Act Like You Know - Fat Larry's Band
- Settle for My Love - Patrice Rushen
- Darlin' (I Think About You) - Delegation
- Boogie Oogie Oogie - A Taste of Honey
- Funky Sensation - Gwen McCrae
- It Should Have Been You - Gwen Guthrie
- Light Up The Night - The Brothers Johnson
- I'll Do My Best - The Ritchie Family
- Burn Rubber On Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) - The Gap Band
- I'm In Love - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Don't Stop - One Way
- Who Do You Love - Bernard Wright