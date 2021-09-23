Say brothas and sistas! What's cracking? DJ Rocksteady invites you to tune into the groove every Friday night from 11 pm to 1 am on 91.1 KLSU. Timeless Nostalgia is a show that takes a deep dive into the sonically vibrant world of 70’s funk, soul, and RnB and the undeniable impact it has over contemporary music.
