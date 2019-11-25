How early is too early to start decorating for Christmas?
It seems like Christmas gets earlier every year. Christmas decorations are out in shops before Thanksgiving, holiday music is currently being played and candy canes are ready to be bought.
Here at LSU, the annual Christmas tree is already set up outside of the Student Union and some of the Greek Life organizations have already put up Christmas trees or hung lights outside the houses.
However, some University students think it's too early to start celebrating Christmas.
History and Spanish senior Caroline Schroeder said she doesn't start decorating until after Thanksgiving.
“I respect the enthusiasm, but I love Thanksgiving too much so I don’t think it should be washed over," Schroeder said. "I live in a house with my friends, and we still have our Halloween decorations up because we’re bad, but my parent’s house has Thanksgiving decorations up. So I’ll help them after Thanksgiving, we’ll take it all down and put up the Christmas stuff.”
Saida Mizyed, a international studies major, enjoys the early festivities.
“I’m not Christian but I love Christmas. It’s very exciting," Mizyed said. "I don’t necessarily think it’s annoying or anything. I really do enjoy the spirit of Christmas. There definitely isn’t any room for Thanksgiving, which I’m totally fine with.”
Jessica Sims and Sherlyn Villarreal, both seniors in chemical engineering, had strong opinions on the appropriate time to start decorating.
Sims said she starts decorating the day after Thanksgiving. Villarreal said she doesn't start until Dec. 1.
“It should be Dec. 1,” Villarreal said. “Thanksgiving is that time when you’re just with your family. Even the day after Thanksgiving you’re still in food comas, you’re not really over Thanksgiving. There’s still food left over. You’ve gotta let Thanksgiving pass before you start focusing on Christmas.”
Sims said she disagreed with this, and that Christmas should be celebrated to the fullest.
“I was listening to Christmas music the other day," Sims said. "You gotta optimize the amount of time to celebrate Christmas to the max.”
Both said that putting up the Christmas tree was a fun family tradition.
“I think it’s a great family activity to do,” Sims said.
Villareal agreed with Sims.
“She’s right in that aspect,” Villareal said. “It is a good family get together thing to decorate the tree, and decide where the tree should go, like, where would it look best this year?”