To The Moon Radio

1. "Just in Time" -- Dean Martin

2. "They all Laughed" -- Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

3. "I got you under my skin" -- Frank Sinatra 

4. "Life is but a Dream" -- The Harptones

5. "Music! Music! Music!" -- Teresa Brewer

6. "The Wonder of You" -- Ray Peterson

7. "Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps" -- Doris Day

8. " I Gotta be Me" -- Sammy Davis Jr.

9. "Walkin' After Midnight" -- Patsy Cline

10. "Half as Much" -- Rosemary Clooney

11. "Crying" -- Roy Orbison 

12. "The Other Woman" -- Lana Del Rey 

13. "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" -- Nina Simone 

14. "Stupid Cupid" -- Connie Francis

15. "You Can Never Tell" -- Chuck Berry 

16. "Crazy Train" -- Pat Boone 

17. "Call me Irresponsible" -- Patti Page 

18. "The End of the World" -- Skeeter Davis 

19. "Trust in Me" -- Etta James

20. "Sway" -- Rosemary Clooney 

21. "Chances Are" -- Johnny Mathis 

22. "But Not For Me" -- Ella Fitzgerald 

23. "Blue Bayou" -- Roy Orbison 

24. "All Shook Up" -- Elvis Presley 

25. "Just Like In The Movies" -- The Upbeats

26. "In a world of my own" -- Diana Panton

27. "Splish Splash" -- Bobby Darin 

28. "Let me be the one you love" -- Sonny James

29. "Can't help falling in love" -- Beck

30. "I'm in the mood for love" -- Julie London 

31. "Old Fashioned Love" -- Wynona Carr

32. "For the good times" -- Perry Como 

33. "L-O-V-E" -- Nat "King" Cole

34. "The door is still open" -- The Cardinals

35. "It Don't Mean A Thing" -- Tony Bennet 

36. "Pink Champagne" -- Joe Liggins & The Honeydrippers

38. "Fandare and Introduction" -- The Antonio Morelli Orchestra 

39. "Little Old Wine Drinker Me" -- Dean Martin

40. "My Way" -- Frank Sinatra

Load comments