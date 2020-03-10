1. "Just in Time" -- Dean Martin
2. "They all Laughed" -- Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
3. "I got you under my skin" -- Frank Sinatra
4. "Life is but a Dream" -- The Harptones
5. "Music! Music! Music!" -- Teresa Brewer
6. "The Wonder of You" -- Ray Peterson
7. "Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps" -- Doris Day
8. " I Gotta be Me" -- Sammy Davis Jr.
9. "Walkin' After Midnight" -- Patsy Cline
10. "Half as Much" -- Rosemary Clooney
11. "Crying" -- Roy Orbison
12. "The Other Woman" -- Lana Del Rey
13. "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" -- Nina Simone
14. "Stupid Cupid" -- Connie Francis
15. "You Can Never Tell" -- Chuck Berry
16. "Crazy Train" -- Pat Boone
17. "Call me Irresponsible" -- Patti Page
18. "The End of the World" -- Skeeter Davis
19. "Trust in Me" -- Etta James
20. "Sway" -- Rosemary Clooney
21. "Chances Are" -- Johnny Mathis
22. "But Not For Me" -- Ella Fitzgerald
23. "Blue Bayou" -- Roy Orbison
24. "All Shook Up" -- Elvis Presley
25. "Just Like In The Movies" -- The Upbeats
26. "In a world of my own" -- Diana Panton
27. "Splish Splash" -- Bobby Darin
28. "Let me be the one you love" -- Sonny James
29. "Can't help falling in love" -- Beck
30. "I'm in the mood for love" -- Julie London
31. "Old Fashioned Love" -- Wynona Carr
32. "For the good times" -- Perry Como
33. "L-O-V-E" -- Nat "King" Cole
34. "The door is still open" -- The Cardinals
35. "It Don't Mean A Thing" -- Tony Bennet
36. "Pink Champagne" -- Joe Liggins & The Honeydrippers
38. "Fandare and Introduction" -- The Antonio Morelli Orchestra
39. "Little Old Wine Drinker Me" -- Dean Martin
40. "My Way" -- Frank Sinatra