LSU Arkansas Basketball

LSU coach Will Wade talks to his team as they play Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

Will Wade and LSU basketball gained a commitment on Saturday from Alex Fudge, a 2021 four-star wing from Florida. 

247sports ranks Fudge top-10 at his position and top-50 in the nation. He told 247sports that he will enroll early in January. 

Fudge, a 6-foot-8, 175-pound wing, chose LSU over Central Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC, Florida and Alabama.

The Tigers now have four commits in their 2021 class, which is ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference, by 247sports.  

