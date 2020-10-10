Will Wade and LSU basketball gained a commitment on Saturday from Alex Fudge, a 2021 four-star wing from Florida.
247sports ranks Fudge top-10 at his position and top-50 in the nation. He told 247sports that he will enroll early in January.
Fudge, a 6-foot-8, 175-pound wing, chose LSU over Central Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC, Florida and Alabama.
The Tigers now have four commits in their 2021 class, which is ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference, by 247sports.