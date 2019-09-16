Texas is back? The Texas Minister of Culture's reaction to his beloved Longhorns loss to the Tigers would say differently. Poor kid though. He has to learn what its like to be a Texas fan eventually though.
https://brobible.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/texaslol.jpg?quality=90&w=650&h=356
2015 was one of LSU football's most promising years in a while. Leonard Fournette was running ramped and the defense was shutting down everyone with players like Deion Jones, Kendall Beckwith, and Jamal Adams. Well, at least for the first two months. After the Alabama game it all went downhill. One of the most infamous three game stretches in Tiger history would probably be better forgotten.
http://2f13yq12csmv2yraq925m73i.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Gotta-Be-Quicker-LSU-MEME-610x580.jpg
Coach O can get fired up against anyone. When his Tigers are playing Alabama it goes to another level. An intense man with an intense face. That about explains it.
https://larrybrownsports.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/ed-orgeron-face.jpg