Jack Kerouac once said Mountain Climbing is the “easiest thing in the world…just like dancing”. On the peaks of Two-Story Mountain, Wednesday Nights from 9-11 on 91.1 FM KLSU, you’ll find just how easy it is to scale the deep, craggy surfaces of different genres, movements, and visions as we thread the connections between two unique spheres of music. Hundreds of artists, plenty of songs, and two very different worlds of music in just two contrasting hours every week. The Yin and the Yang, the Heaven and Hell, the Sorrows and the Triumphs, all back-to-back against the wall and across the Rubicon of Two-Story Mountain, only on 91.1 KLSU.
