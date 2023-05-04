A University of Alabama administrator and faculty member will be the Manship School of Mass Communication's next dean, according to a Thursday announcement from LSU's provost.
Kimberly Bissell, who currently serves as the associate dean for research at Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences, will take office July 24, pending approval by LSU's Board of Supervisors.
Bissell is also the director of the Health Communication Research Lab, the executive director of the Institute for Communication & Information Research and the Southern Progress Corporation endowed professor in magazine journalism.
Her research focuses on how media affects health outcomes, and she has a research program centered on sports communication.
She also has experience working in the news media, Provost Roy Haggerty said in his announcement.
Bissell has a doctorate in mass communication from Syracuse University, a master's degree in social science from Binghamton University and a bachelor's degree in photojournalism from the University of Florida, the announcement said.