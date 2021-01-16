The LSU Tigers men's basketball team was able to extend their win streak to four in a scrappy contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 85-80 by a slim five-point margin. Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas led the charge for the purple and gold with a combined 48 points on the night.
LSU was able to hold all-SEC player AJ Lawson under wraps after he started the first half with a stout 18 points. The Tigers went on to hold Lawson to just four points for the entirety of the second half.
Watford wore down the Gamecocks, playing bully basketball inside the paint, compiling 23 points and seven rebounds for the contest. He made an impact at the free throw line, knocking down nine of 10 free throws for the game.
“I get up every morning working out with coaches at ten in the morning," Watford said. "I try to be built for this. I pride myself on that, wanting the ball in my hands, when the game is on the line to make plays. I think I did a good job of making free throws and making baskets.”
Thomas was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 25 points. He also played the most minutes on the night with 37 and showed off a never-quit mentality. Just like his teammate Watford, he went nine for 10 from the free throw line.
“It’s a physical game, didn’t really affect me,” Thomas said in a post-game interview. “Coming in we knew it was going to be physical. So, we were already prepared.”
The Tigers trailed the entire game until Javonte Smart caught fire in the second half to put the Tigers up 58-57. Smart forced multiple turnovers in the late stretch of the matchup to will the Tigers to victory.
Smart reiterated the importance of defense, and how it can change the tempo of a game.
“They were getting some buckets, some back door looks,” Smart said. “We just wanted to lock in when we were down five. We just wanted to get back in that lead.”
The Tigers head coach Will Wade said that the win was a team effort and that he was proud of his guys. He commended Watford and Thomas for their effort in the late stretch of the game to be able to cap off the win.
Wade and the Tigers are looking to extend their win streak in another SEC clash against Alabama on Tuesday night.