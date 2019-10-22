Buzzfeed quizzes are always there when you need them most. Feeling down? Take a BuzzFeed quiz about what ice cream flavor you are. Too much homework? Push it aside and take a quiz about what dog breed you’re most like.
Students at the Manship School of Mass Communication can now add another BuzzFeed quiz to their to-do lists, “Which Manship School Professor Are You?”
The quiz is specially tailored for Manship students and after a series of questions tells them what professor they are like the most. The questions are both broad and specific, for instance, what concentration you are and what is your favorite color are both questions on the quiz. The quiz tells you whether you are one of the following Manship School professors: Robert Mann, Tad Odell, Sadie Wilks, Courtni Guidry or Roxanne Dill.
The quiz attracted most of its attention on twitter and had Manship students, alumni and professors buzzing.
According to Mann, he saw the quiz on twitter and took it because it sparked his interest. Mann also mentioned that quizzes like this can be made because of the connections that students are able to make with their professors at the Manship School.
“We’re a small school, so it makes it easier to get to know students and for students to get to know faculty,” said Mann. “Students get to know their professor’s eccentricities, quirks and personalities.”
Other Manship Professors like Wilks heard about the quiz from their former students who took the quiz and were delighted to see they were most like her after taking the quiz.
“One of my former students sent me a text about it. They included a link to the quiz along with the answer they received. She said she got me and shared the screenshot of the summary of "me." The quiz was creative and fun. I shared it through my social accounts and many students, former students and fellow alums joined in on the fun,” said Wilks. Wilks also mentioned how she had to take the quiz twice because the first time she took it she got someone other than herself.
“Actually, I took it twice. The first time I got Roxanne Dill; the second time I got me. I tweeted Professor Dill and told her I was honored to get her on the quiz,” said Wilks.
“The Manship School has a good reputation for offering a family atmosphere where students and faculty know one another and support one another. Everyone here works hard to make sure students receive the best education and mentorship possible,” said Roxanne Dill, a professor at the Manship School. This inclusive atmosphere allows students to be creative and fun, which explains the creation of this quiz.
“I took the quiz at the Ambassadors' meeting when the students were also taking it. I got myself,
which was a relief,” said Dill, “I don't know who created the quiz, but it would be interesting to
have it expanded to include more faculty possibilities for matches.”
Aside from their username “lil_uz_avert”, the identity of the person who created the quiz is still unknown. Mann heard through the grapevine that Manship Ambassador students had created the Buzzfeed quiz but none of the professors included in the quiz knew exactly who made it.
Professors weren’t the only ones having all the fun though, manship students were just as eager ti take the quiz and see their results.
“I thought the quiz was such a good idea and really fitting for Mass Comm students, as I believe we have the best and most personable faculty! The first time I tried I got professor Bob Mann, which is a ridiculous honor. He’s really a legend, so to be compared to him was a huge confidence boost and something to inspire me to work even harder in order to match his success,” said Mass Communication sophomore Abigail Hendren. “I had so much fun the first time I tried again, changing up some answers I was iffy on and I got my adviser, Courtni Guidry. I’ve always loved Courtni’s warm and helpful spirit in our meeting and I’m proud to say I can call her another example of a Manship faculty member that I can strive to be like.”
So that leaves the question, what Manship professor are you?
Find out at: https://www.buzzfeed.com/lil_uz_avert/which-manship-school-professor-are-you-dwkj6zqqee